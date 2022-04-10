What to watch and listen to this week: Suranne Jones romps through 19th-century England as Gentleman Jack
Now in its second season, the series follows the 19th-century landowner and entrepreneur Anne Lister who dressed as a man and had a number of lesbian affairs
Gentleman Jack, tonight, 9pm, BBC One
It’s almost 20 years since Suranne Jones escaped from Coronation Street to become the accomplished actor she is today, equally convincing in action roles and those involving acute emotional stress. This is Gentleman Jack’s second season, telling the true story of 19th-century landowner and entrepreneur Anne Lister who dressed as a man and had a number of lesbian affairs. She married her lover Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle)...
