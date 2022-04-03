What to watch and listen to this week: Ghislaine and Robert Maxwell under the spotlight
A three-part series looks at the lives of the Maxwell family, while Gary Oldman stars in a new spy drama, Slow Horses
The Fall of the House of Maxwell, Tomorrow, 9pm, BBC Two
With Ghislaine Maxwell awaiting sentencing in late June, this new three-part series focuses on the family in which she grew up. Her father Robert Maxwell (born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch) escaped the Nazis in his native Czechoslovakia and reached England where he joined the Czech army in exile and attained the rank of captain, subsequently winning the Military Cross....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rachael English and Zara King: ‘There’s a responsibility in what we do, giving people a voice and an opportunity to tell their stories’
It’s been called the ‘first draft’ of history, but is journalism in the modern age still a desirable or even viable career? Seasoned journalists and broadcasters Rachael English and Zara King offer their take
Online dating for the over-50s: You hear horror stories – d**k pics, lies and scams – but my impression was that Irish men are basically decent and just looking for a human connection
Mid-life break-ups are on the increase and many people might be thinking about dipping their toe back in the dating pool, but with most relationships now being initiated online, Estelle Birdy looks at how to go about it
What to watch and listen to this week: Hugh Wallace returns with a new series of The Great House Revival
The well-known architect runs the rule over a Victorian house in Cork, while consumer journalist Conor Pope takes a look at the ongoing cost of living crisis in The Price of Everything
Book review: Red Carpet – How Hollywood gambled big on not upsetting China
A new book lays bare the complex picture of the US film industry’s relationship with the Asian superpower