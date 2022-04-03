What to watch and listen to this week: Ghislaine and Robert Maxwell under the spotlight

The Fall of the House of Maxwell, Tomorrow, 9pm, BBC Two

With Ghislaine Maxwell awaiting sentencing in late June, this new three-part series focuses on the family in which she grew up. Her father Robert Maxwell (born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch) escaped the Nazis in his native Czechoslovakia and reached England where he joined the Czech army in exile and attained the rank of captain, subsequently winning the Military Cross....