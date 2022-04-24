Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

What to watch and listen to this week: Exploring a cold case of a mysterious rural vanishing

The 1993 disappearance of young American woman Annie McCarrick is the subject of the latest Scannal, while basketball legend Magic Johnson is profiled in a new four-parter on Apple+ TV

Emmanuel Kehoe
Nadine O’Regan - avatar

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan

Jenny Murphy Byrne
Jennifer Gannon - avatar

Jennifer Gannon
24th April, 2022
What to watch and listen to this week: Exploring a cold case of a mysterious rural vanishing

Scannal: Annie McCarrick, Tuesday, 7pm, RTE One

Scannal’s latest instalment recalls the case of a young American woman named Annie McCarrick, who disappeared after she took a bus to Enniskerry on March 26, 1993 and was never seen again. Evidence that she reached Johnny Fox’s pub in Glencullen and attended a music session there, leaving with a man in a wax jacket, may have been a case of mistaken identity. Her...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Cork International Choral Festival has established itself as one of the greatest choral festivals in Europe

Dick O’Riordan’s Classical Notes: The masks are off as Cork returns to choral glory

Culture Dick O'Riordan
Political satirist Oliver Callan: ‘Most of what I’ve ended up doing has been by various accidents and surprising twists along the way.’ Picture: Andres Poveda

Oliver Callan interview: ‘I always find Leo Varadkar and Mary Lou McDonald are hilariously quite similar in that we don’t really know what their ideology is’

Culture Tony Clayton-Lea
Marine Le Pen and Vladimir Putin: the far-right French politician and Russian president will continue to encourage anti-EU sentiment

Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric

Culture Anton Savage
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: the €3.5 million wedding was an over the top but welcome distraction from today’s realities

Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues

Culture Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1