Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

What to watch and listen to this week: Dara Ó Briain’s new quiz show and the bizarre story of WeWork

The comedian’s latest panel offering sees three teams battling to win £1m by answering just seven questions

Emmanuel Kehoe
Jennifer Gannon - avatar

Jennifer Gannon

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
13th March, 2022
What to watch and listen to this week: Dara Ó Briain’s new quiz show and the bizarre story of WeWork
Dara Ó Briain presents a new £1 million game show: with that much at stake, none of the questions can be simple and each wrong answer will knock a zero off the winning total

One and Six Zeros, tonight, 6pm, Channel 4

Dara Ó Briain presents this new quiz show which sees three teams of three attempting to answer a series of seven questions to win £1 million. With that much at stake, none of the questions can be simple and each wrong answer will knock a zero off the winning total. Seven wrong answers will see a team go home empty-handed. Can it possibly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Icing on the cake: after waiting out lockdowns for delayed weddings, couples are now facing serious price hikes on their big day. Picture: Getty

Wedding woes: how getting married just got a lot more expensive

Culture Catherine Healy
Professor Linda Doyle, Trinity College Dublin’s first female provost: ‘Ambition is not always about running the world. It can have a range of flavours. It should be a word that nobody should be afraid to use.’ Picture: Paul Sharp

Women up front: ‘Ambition should be a word that nobody is afraid to use’ - two leading female academics tell their story

Culture Nadine O’Regan
Elena Medel’s debut novel The Wonders is an exploration of cross-generational womanhood. Picture: Laura C. Vela

Book review: Spanish novelist Elena Medel’s The Wonders brings poetry to a cross-generational tale of women’s lives

Culture Andrea Cleary
A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Kathleen MacMahon: The attack on Ukraine shows that time marches on, but human nature doesn’t change

Culture Kathleen MacMahon

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1