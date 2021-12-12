Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

The season of yes: proposing under the mistletoe

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and if you’re feeling romantic, it could be the perfect time to propose. Arlene Harris shares some magical engagement stories

Arlene Harris
12th December, 2021
The season of yes: proposing under the mistletoe
Jordan Bailey, head chef of Aimsir at the Cliff at Lyons in Kildare, proposed to his partner Majken Bech Bailey, general manager at the same restaurant, on Christmas Day 2016. Picture: Fergal Phillips

With twinkling lights, brightly wrapped gifts, and a feeling of excitement in the air, Christmas is not only the best time of year for children: it also evokes all the feels for romantic souls, many of whom will be planning to pop the question to their nearest and dearest.

Asking someone to share their life with you is no small affair, so to help make your proposal under the mistletoe go smoothly, we got some...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Madeleine D’Arcy’s stories work because her characters feel believable, even the unsavoury ones

Liberty Terrace: Short stories capture the complicated lives of a Cork street’s residents

Culture John Walshe
The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+

TV review: Disintegration of a Fab creative foursome, brilliantly realised

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe
Author Alice Sebold: her memoir recounting the attack is shot through with an unconscious bias that makes for uncomfortable re-reading. Picture: Getty

The Alice Sebold story: why justice must never be a black and white issue

Culture Marion McKeone
Architect Hugh Wallace in My Bungalow Bliss on RTÉ One

TV review: Restoring the reputation of single-storey living

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1