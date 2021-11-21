The Guinness Girls: Spicy historical sequel is a treat for gossip and history buffs

Damon Albarn interview: ‘I think my life has been a bit too colourful to be quite ready for an autobiography’

More than a quarter of a century on from his days as a Britpop pin-up, Damon Albarn has since evolved into a cultural man for all seasons. Here, he holds forth on his new album, British politics, the death of his close collaborator Tony Allen, and bumping into Noel Gallagher at the Champions League final