The Alice Sebold story: why justice must never be a black and white issue

In 1981, Alice Sebold was 18 years old and in her first year of college at Syracuse University when she was dragged into a pedestrian tunnel near the campus, savagely beaten and raped.

In 1982, Anthony Broadwater, a 21-year-old black man and former Marine, was convicted of Sebold’s rape. The entire trial took less than four hours. He served a 16-year prison sentence before his release in late 1998.

In August 1999, Sebold published her bestselling memoir,...