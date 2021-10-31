Shedding the stigma of female addiction

Jennifer McKernan ignored the signs of addiction for a long time. The Dubliner was a heavy drinker for the best part of two decades before finally entering a treatment programme. She had become used to pretending everything was fine, even as those around her expressed growing concern.

“My parents knew I had a problem, and my mom had tried to get me into AA years before,” she says. “I’d be like: ‘I’m grand. I’ve got...