Shedding the stigma of female addiction
Many women who have alcohol or substance problems also face a lack of social support, but academics and addicts agree that these moral judgments have no place in a modern, progressive society: instead, there should be a greater focus on building up women’s ‘recovery capital’
Jennifer McKernan ignored the signs of addiction for a long time. The Dubliner was a heavy drinker for the best part of two decades before finally entering a treatment programme. She had become used to pretending everything was fine, even as those around her expressed growing concern.
“My parents knew I had a problem, and my mom had tried to get me into AA years before,” she says. “I’d be like: ‘I’m grand. I’ve got...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Appetite for Distraction
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts and video games out there
Irish film-maker raises $1.65m for Hunter Biden movie
Phelim McAleer has also written an avant-garde play called PIGLET about the Zappone controversy
Pandemic threw Gate Theatre into ‘urgent fight for survival’
Box office takings fell 85 per cent at the theatre, which opens to audiences again in October for the first time in 18 months