Rosemary MacCabe: an essay

I have never liked my body more than I did at 40 weeks pregnant. I was swollen, engorged, without an ankle in sight and yet, when I caught sight of myself in our bathroom mirror, placed directly opposite the bath (who decided this?! Not a woman), for the first time I was happy. I was proud.

It’s a cliché, this idea that, when pregnant, women are at their most beautiful – and, clearly, it’s highly subjective,...