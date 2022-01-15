Rosemary MacCabe: an essay
In this essay for the Business Post Magazine, Rosemary MacCabe writes about body image, pregnancy and about finally becoming more comfortable in her own skin
I have never liked my body more than I did at 40 weeks pregnant. I was swollen, engorged, without an ankle in sight and yet, when I caught sight of myself in our bathroom mirror, placed directly opposite the bath (who decided this?! Not a woman), for the first time I was happy. I was proud.
It’s a cliché, this idea that, when pregnant, women are at their most beautiful – and, clearly, it’s highly subjective,...
