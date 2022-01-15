Subscribe Today
Culture

Rosemary MacCabe: an essay

In this essay for the Business Post Magazine, Rosemary MacCabe writes about body image, pregnancy and about finally becoming more comfortable in her own skin

Rosemary Mac Cabe
15th January, 2022
Rosemary MacCabe: an essay
Rosemary McCabe: “What had, for a blissful few months, been something to worship, was now back to being something to get rid of”

I have never liked my body more than I did at 40 weeks pregnant. I was swollen, engorged, without an ankle in sight and yet, when I caught sight of myself in our bathroom mirror, placed directly opposite the bath (who decided this?! Not a woman), for the first time I was happy. I was proud.

It’s a cliché, this idea that, when pregnant, women are at their most beautiful – and, clearly, it’s highly subjective,...

