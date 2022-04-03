Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

Rachael English and Zara King: ‘There’s a responsibility in what we do, giving people a voice and an opportunity to tell their stories’

It’s been called the ‘first draft’ of history, but is journalism in the modern age still a desirable or even viable career? Seasoned journalists and broadcasters Rachael English and Zara King offer their take

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
3rd April, 2022
Rachael English and Zara King: ‘There’s a responsibility in what we do, giving people a voice and an opportunity to tell their stories’
Zara King and Rachael English: ‘The challenge is to remain engaged and to continue to give it everything you got.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Zara King didn’t get to do a J1 in college. Instead of boarding an aeroplane to the United States to spend a summer living it up in New York or San Francisco on a prized visa, she chose to work in local radio in Waterford. Whether it was “making tea or doing vox-pops”, she didn’t want to do anything else with her time: she just wanted to be part of the news media and all...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine, who feature in The Fall of the House of Maxwell (Monday 9pm, BBC Two)

What to watch and listen to this week: Ghislaine and Robert Maxwell under the spotlight

Culture Jennifer Gannon
Estelle Birdy: ‘Before you take the plunge into online dating, assess what you want, be brutally honest from the start and just relax a little.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Online dating for the over-50s: You hear horror stories – d**k pics, lies and scams – but my impression was that Irish men are basically decent and just looking for a human connection

Culture Estelle Birdy
Hugh Wallace, The Great House Revival, Sunday, 9.30pm, RTE One

What to watch and listen to this week: Hugh Wallace returns with a new series of The Great House Revival

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan filming in Shanghai in the film Mission Impossible III: scenes that included underwear drying on clothes lines had to be deleted for the Chinese censors. Picture: Getty

Book review: Red Carpet – How Hollywood gambled big on not upsetting China

Culture Rory Kiberd

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1