Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

Psychedelic revival: Exploring the therapeutic possibilities of hallucinogens

It used to be associated with the 1960s and flower power, but microdosing has lately become a trend in Silicon Valley and increasing numbers of people are using psilocybin to self-treat mental illnesses. However, while the evidence provides grounds for optimism, the jury is still out on how safe and effective psychedelics really are

Catherine Healy
2nd January, 2022
Psychedelic revival: Exploring the therapeutic possibilities of hallucinogens
Microdosing with hallucinogens for theraputic purposes has lately become a trend in Silicon Valley, but the jury is still out on how safe and effective psychedelics really are. Picture: Getty

Sarah was unsure what to expect when she arrived at a psychedelic retreat in the Netherlands last month. She had been through years of counselling, but was now trying a less conventional therapeutic route. “I was dealing with quite a bit of residual trauma from the past,” she says. “Therapy had been a big help, but there was still this low-level anxiety that seemed impossible to shake.”

Then she discovered a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook discovered that customers rarely walk, no matter how much they might complain. Picture: Bloomberg

Anton Savage: Companies don’t care about you, and they have the data to prove it

Columnists Anton Savage
Fran Lebowitz, cultural satirist and author, will perform at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on July 7. Picture: Cybele Malinowski

The Christmas Quiz: Arts and culture

Culture Nadine O’Regan
January 6: the storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC by a mob of Trump supporters sent shockwaves around the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Culture Counter special: That was the year that was

Culture Nadine O’Regan
Jordan Bailey, head chef of Aimsir at the Cliff at Lyons in Kildare, proposed to his partner Majken Bech Bailey, general manager at the same restaurant, on Christmas Day 2016. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The season of yes: proposing under the mistletoe

Culture Arlene Harris

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1