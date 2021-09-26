Pandemic threw Gate Theatre into ‘urgent fight for survival’
Box office takings fell 85 per cent at the theatre, which opens to audiences again in October for the first time in 18 months
The Gate Theatre found itself in a fight for survival after having to shut its box office overnight due to the pandemic, its board of directors has said.
Ahead of reopening to audiences next month, its latest financial statements reveal the blow the pandemic dealt to its operations, described as “financially devastating” in the directors’ report attached to the accounts.
The year to the end of 2020 “reflects one of the most...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
European Commission approves €11.5m aid for Irish events sector
The scheme, which will take the form of direct grants, will be open to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the arts and culture sectors