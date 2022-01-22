Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

Online abuse: Targeted by Tattle’s trolls

The popular perception has it that trolling of women on social media is an exclusively male pursuit, but the reality is somewhat different, as a new controversy over a popular gossip website illustrates

Catherine Healy
22nd January, 2022
Online abuse: Targeted by Tattle’s trolls
Eimear Varian Barry: the 35-year-old social media influencer remembers the horror of finding multiple threads dissecting her personal life

Like many women with a public profile, Eimear Varian Barry knows how it feels to be on the receiving end of online abuse. The 35-year-old social media influencer has encountered nasty comments about herself ever since she began to attract a big following online. But the worst vitriol only came to light when she discovered her name on Tattle Life, a site featuring thousands of discussion threads on high-profile women in Ireland and Britain.

Varian...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Esports: ‘bigger than the global movie and music industry’

It’s all in the game: The rise and rise of esports

Culture Alanna MacNamee
Rosemary McCabe: “What had, for a blissful few months, been something to worship, was now back to being something to get rid of”

Rosemary MacCabe: an essay

Culture Rosemary Mac Cabe
Microdosing with hallucinogens for theraputic purposes has lately become a trend in Silicon Valley, but the jury is still out on how safe and effective psychedelics really are. Picture: Getty

Psychedelic revival: Exploring the therapeutic possibilities of hallucinogens

Culture Catherine Healy
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook discovered that customers rarely walk, no matter how much they might complain. Picture: Bloomberg

Anton Savage: Companies don’t care about you, and they have the data to prove it

Columnists Anton Savage

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1