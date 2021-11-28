Nadine O’Regan: Pandemic casts its shadow over Christmas again
The virus has tried to steal Christmas again. But there is hope in the booster rollout and pleasure to be found in picking gifts for loved ones with the help of our luxury edition of the
Four. That’s the number so far this month of the lovely events and happenings that I was supposed to go to, but which have now been cancelled. There were two award shows: the Irish Book Awards and the Irish Journalism Awards, which had to be transformed into Zoom affairs. There was a weekend away with friends. And there was a hoped-for Christmas party with pals, once an annual event, now barely even discussed. The pandemic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Remake, remodel: meet the designers fashioning treasure from throwaways
A coterie of Irish makers who see possibility in discarded things are repurposing vintage finds and instilling them with a modern flair. They’re urging patrons to shop sustainably this Christmas
Appetite for Distraction
Our pick of this week’s best home entertainment, from podcasts to streamed TV
Autobibliography: Portrait of the artist as a young, angry and sensitive man
Rob Doyle’s new collection of short essays sees him ponder the impact that his favourite books have had on him down the years
The Treaty and Birth of a State: Personal and political perspectives explored in two new histories of the Treaty
As the centenary of the Anglo-Irish Treaty approaches, two new books tackle the personal issues and the political and wider effects the agreement had on Irish society