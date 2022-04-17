Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues

Between Covid, a general feeling of unease and war, who can blame us if we take occasional refuge in celebrity weddings and Derry Girls?

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
17th April, 2022
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: the €3.5 million wedding was an over the top but welcome distraction from today’s realities

Frivolities are in short supply these days – what with the obvious menaces of Covid, war and unhinged world leaders – so while in theory I groaned at the prospect of Brooklyn Beckham's over-the-top wedding to actress Nicola Peltz, make no mistake: I was also pouncing on those wedding photographs faster than a seagull on a dropped ice cream cone.

There was a lot to take in, not least the stunningly romantic couture Valentino bridal...

