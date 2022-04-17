Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues

Frivolities are in short supply these days – what with the obvious menaces of Covid, war and unhinged world leaders – so while in theory I groaned at the prospect of Brooklyn Beckham's over-the-top wedding to actress Nicola Peltz, make no mistake: I was also pouncing on those wedding photographs faster than a seagull on a dropped ice cream cone.

There was a lot to take in, not least the stunningly romantic couture Valentino bridal...