Linda Cullen and Sarah Durcan interview: ‘Even just focusing on small things like policy and training has made a huge change, but we’re still a long way from equality’
The creative industries might have a reputation for being liberal and egalitarian, but what’s there in principle is sometimes lacking in practice
Linda Cullen was in Wicklow directing a corporate video when the client on the project, who was also out for the day on the shoot, decided to query some editorial decisions. He approached the cameraman Peter Robinson to talk through his feelings, and then kept asking Robinson questions. For Robinson and Cullen, it wasn’t surprising.
“Clients always spoke directly to him, even though I was the director,” Cullen recalls. "One day, Peter turned...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Taste Maker: Hugh Wallace, architect – ‘White paint is an opt-out. People need to challenge their creativity and I don’t think white paint does that’
The award-winning architect on the teacher who encouraged him, the best Scotch broth and learning to be patient
Books: Never So Close, a poem by Dermot Bolger
Never So Close is from Dermot Bolger’s new collection, Other People’s Lives, published by New Island on April 7 at €12.99. For more details, see: newisland.ie/poetry-drama/other-peoples-lives
What to watch and listen to this week: Suranne Jones romps through 19th-century England as Gentleman Jack
Now in its second season, the series follows the 19th-century landowner and entrepreneur Anne Lister who dressed as a man and had a number of lesbian affairs
From one life to another: The Ukrainians finding their feet in a new land
Irish businesses and organisations working to support refugees are drawing on the expertise of new arrivals