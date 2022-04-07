Kathryn Thomas interview: ‘It’s important to ‘work, rest and play’, but resting is just as important as the other two

Kathryn Thomas’s first job in television wasn’t No Frontiers, or even the late 1990s youth sports programme Rapid, but holding an umbrella over media personality Duncan Stewart while he rehearsed his lines.

Back in 1999, the then-20 year old had dropped out of her studies at UCD to get a job – any job – in television. “I had written to a few small production companies in Dublin,” she says, “volunteering...