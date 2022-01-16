It’s all in the game: The rise and rise of esports

Eric Finn started to get into the video game Fifa competitively as a way to escape from reality. He was 20 years old, he’d just been through a break-up and he was stressed about college. Today, though, the 24-year-old esports athlete says: “It’s completely gone the other way. Now reality is my escape from Fifa.”

Finn is one of a number of players currently taking Ireland’s burgeoning esports scene by...