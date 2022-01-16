Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

It’s all in the game: The rise and rise of esports

With traditional sports intermittently shutting down during the pandemic, the burgeoning genre of esports – playing video games competitively – has filled the gap for huge numbers of people, and its appeal shows no sign of diminishing

Alanna MacNamee
16th January, 2022
It’s all in the game: The rise and rise of esports
Esports: ‘bigger than the global movie and music industry’

Eric Finn started to get into the video game Fifa competitively as a way to escape from reality. He was 20 years old, he’d just been through a break-up and he was stressed about college. Today, though, the 24-year-old esports athlete says: “It’s completely gone the other way. Now reality is my escape from Fifa.”

Finn is one of a number of players currently taking Ireland’s burgeoning esports scene by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rosemary McCabe: “What had, for a blissful few months, been something to worship, was now back to being something to get rid of”

Rosemary MacCabe: an essay

Culture Rosemary Mac Cabe
Microdosing with hallucinogens for theraputic purposes has lately become a trend in Silicon Valley, but the jury is still out on how safe and effective psychedelics really are. Picture: Getty

Psychedelic revival: Exploring the therapeutic possibilities of hallucinogens

Culture Catherine Healy
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook discovered that customers rarely walk, no matter how much they might complain. Picture: Bloomberg

Anton Savage: Companies don’t care about you, and they have the data to prove it

Columnists Anton Savage
Fran Lebowitz, cultural satirist and author, will perform at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on July 7. Picture: Cybele Malinowski

The Christmas Quiz: Arts and culture

Culture Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1