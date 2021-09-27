Irish film-maker raises $1.65m for Hunter Biden movie
Phelim McAleer has also written an avant-garde play called PIGLET about the Zappone controversy
An Irish movie-maker whose work has been praised by Donald Trump describes his new movie about Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, as “King Lear meets Austin Powers meets House of Cards”.
Phelim McAleer and his partner Anne McElhinney are making the movie, called My Son Hunter, and they last week announced that Laurence Fox, an actor who ran unsuccessfully for London mayor in May, would star as Biden....
Pandemic threw Gate Theatre into ‘urgent fight for survival’
Box office takings fell 85 per cent at the theatre, which opens to audiences again in October for the first time in 18 months
European Commission approves €11.5m aid for Irish events sector
The scheme, which will take the form of direct grants, will be open to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the arts and culture sectors