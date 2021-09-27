Subscribe Today
Irish film-maker raises $1.65m for Hunter Biden movie

Phelim McAleer has also written an avant-garde play called PIGLET about the Zappone controversy

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
27th September, 2021
The Irish movie makers have raised $1.65 million of the anticipated $2.5 million they need to finance the film about Hunter Biden. Picture: Nick Wass

An Irish movie-maker whose work has been praised by Donald Trump describes his new movie about Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, as “King Lear meets Austin Powers meets House of Cards”.

Phelim McAleer and his partner Anne McElhinney are making the movie, called My Son Hunter, and they last week announced that Laurence Fox, an actor who ran unsuccessfully for London mayor in May, would star as Biden....

