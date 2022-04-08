From one life to another: Ukrainians begin to find their feet in a new land

Less than two months ago, Yehor Herasymchuk was running a successful business in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he lived with his wife and young daughter. The start-up co-founder had a team of 30 people working for his company, which developed food delivery software. Today, their office is among the city’s many bombed-out buildings – another shadow of past lives.

As news of Vladimir Putin’s invasion came through on February 24, Herasymchuk quickly...