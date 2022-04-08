Subscribe Today
From one life to another: The Ukrainians finding their feet in a new land

Irish businesses and organisations working to support refugees are drawing on the expertise of new arrivals

Catherine Healy
8th April, 2022
Ukrainian tech entrepreneurs Yaroslav Tsyhanenko and Yehor Herasymchuk, who are trying to connect with Irish businesses interested in investing in food delivery platforms. Picture: Evgeniy Gluzd

Less than two months ago, Yehor Herasymchuk was running a successful business in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he lived with his wife and young daughter. The start-up co-founder had a team of 30 people working for his company, which developed food delivery software. Today, their office is among the city’s many bombed-out buildings – another shadow of past lives.

As news of Vladimir Putin’s invasion came through on February 24, Herasymchuk quickly...

