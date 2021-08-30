European Commission approves €11.5m aid for Irish events sector
The scheme, which will take the form of direct grants, will be open to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the arts and culture sectors
The European Commission approved a €11.5 million Irish State Aid scheme to support pandemic-stricken companies in the country’s events sector.
The funding will be distributed via direct grants and will be available to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the arts and culture sectors or active in the broader events sector.
To qualify for the scheme, a company must not have reported a turnover between October 2020 and end of March 2021 that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine