Culture

European Commission approves €11.5m aid for Irish events sector

The scheme, which will take the form of direct grants, will be open to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the arts and culture sectors

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
30th August, 2021
European Commission approves €11.5m aid for Irish events sector
The Commission said the measures were brought in to mitigate the sudden liquidity shortages that arts and culture companies have faced throughout the pandemic. Picture: Getty

The European Commission approved a €11.5 million Irish State Aid scheme to support pandemic-stricken companies in the country’s events sector.

The funding will be distributed via direct grants and will be available to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the arts and culture sectors or active in the broader events sector.

To qualify for the scheme, a company must not have reported a turnover between October 2020 and end of March 2021 that...

