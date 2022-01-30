David Collard on James Joyce: ‘No other great writer has been more commemorated and commodified, and perhaps less read and understood
Many of us might have never actually picked up, let alone opened, one of James Joyce’s acclaimed works, but to this day he remains immediately identifiable and an essential part of our cultural lives
‘We are still learning to be James Joyce’s contemporaries’ wrote Richard Ellmann at the start of his magnificent 1959 biography of perhaps our most celebrated Irish authors and that’s still the case more than 60 years on.
But these days, Joyce is also learning to be ours.
You need pyjamas? Of course you do. But do you need Joyce pyjamas? Then check out the online retailer Café Press which – at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Jan Carson, novelist, interview: ‘If I’d been chucked off the deep end right at the start, I’d be terrified’
Jan Carson’s seventh book, The Raptures, a novel set in a small Protestant community in Northern Ireland, is the one she’s always wanted to write. She talks to Niamh Donnelly about the gradual process of becoming a writer, a religious upbringing and the pressures we put on young people to fix problems they didn’t create in the first place
Targeted by Tattle’s trolls: The women hitting back at being abused by women on ‘appalling’ gossip sites
The popular perception has it that trolling of women on social media is an exclusively male pursuit, but the reality is somewhat different, as a new controversy over a popular gossip website illustrates
It’s all in the game: The rise and rise of esports
With traditional sports intermittently shutting down during the pandemic, the burgeoning genre of esports – playing video games competitively – has filled the gap for huge numbers of people, and its appeal shows no sign of diminishing
Rosemary MacCabe: an essay
In this essay for the Business Post Magazine, Rosemary MacCabe writes about body image, pregnancy and about finally becoming more comfortable in her own skin