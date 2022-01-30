Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

David Collard on James Joyce: ‘No other great writer has been more commemorated and commodified, and perhaps less read and understood

Many of us might have never actually picked up, let alone opened, one of James Joyce’s acclaimed works, but to this day he remains immediately identifiable and an essential part of our cultural lives

David Collard
30th January, 2022
David Collard on James Joyce: ‘No other great writer has been more commemorated and commodified, and perhaps less read and understood
Eighty-one years on from his death, James Joyce is still as critically relevant as ever

‘We are still learning to be James Joyce’s contemporaries’ wrote Richard Ellmann at the start of his magnificent 1959 biography of perhaps our most celebrated Irish authors and that’s still the case more than 60 years on.

But these days, Joyce is also learning to be ours.

You need pyjamas? Of course you do. But do you need Joyce pyjamas? Then check out the online retailer Café Press which – at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jan Carson: ‘I think it’s kind of unhealthy to expect a writer to be the best they can be with the first thing. It’s a slow learning process and I’d hope to be getting better with every book until I stopped writing.’ Picture: Jess Lowe

Jan Carson, novelist, interview: ‘If I’d been chucked off the deep end right at the start, I’d be terrified’

Culture Niamh Donnelly
Eimear Varian Barry: the 35-year-old social media influencer remembers the horror of finding multiple threads dissecting her personal life

Targeted by Tattle’s trolls: The women hitting back at being abused by women on ‘appalling’ gossip sites

Culture Catherine Healy
Esports: ‘bigger than the global movie and music industry’

It’s all in the game: The rise and rise of esports

Culture Alanna MacNamee
Rosemary McCabe: “What had, for a blissful few months, been something to worship, was now back to being something to get rid of”

Rosemary MacCabe: an essay

Culture Rosemary Mac Cabe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1