Damon Albarn interview: ‘I think my life has been a bit too colourful to be quite ready for an autobiography’

In 1994, Damon Albarn and Blur created the era-defining album Parklife. Inspired by Martin Amis's London Fields and an exhilarating cocktail of the Kinks, XTC and Gary Numan, Blur's third album didn't just alter the musical landscape, but also street fashion, stirring demand for brightly coloured retro Adidas tracksuit tops and Fred Perry polo shirts.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp was a quirky dandy resplendent in charity shop clothes. Brett Anderson of Suede purveyed a more androgynous...