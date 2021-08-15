Culture Counter: What’s hot and what’s not in the last seven days

UP

Kellie Harrington having triumphed in Tokyo, the Olympic gold medallist had a joyous homecoming amid calls for a Freedom of Dublin award. She has urged the government to allocate funding for local boxing clubs and women’s sports

Gold standard a good week for Irish musicians, too, as post-punk heroes Fontaines DC, spoken-word sensation For Those I Love and innovative composer Eimear Noone landed Ivor Novello nominations