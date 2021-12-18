Culture Counter special: That was the year that was

JANUARY

Restrictions, variants and wedding receptions of six people: January got off to a stormy start. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Ahead of that, the storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC by a mob of Trump supporters sent shockwaves around the world, and forced at least one 1990s pop star to clarify that he wasn’t there on the day: one furry-hat-clad man bore...