Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

Book review: Red Carpet – How Hollywood gambled big on not upsetting China

A new book lays bare the complex picture of the US film industry’s relationship with the Asian superpower

Rory Kiberd
20th March, 2022
Book review: Red Carpet – How Hollywood gambled big on not upsetting China
Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan filming in Shanghai in the film Mission Impossible III: scenes that included underwear drying on clothes lines had to be deleted for the Chinese censors. Picture: Getty

In May 2021, the actor and professional wrestler John Cena filmed himself issuing a grovelling apology to the Chinese. His crime? Referring to Taiwan as a country and not as part of China.

Erich Schwartzel’s new book is the colourful history of how China-Hollywood relations got to this ludicrous point. It’s the story of how Hollywood kowtowed to China, “a market too big to ignore and too lucrative to anger”.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon: his earlier work will be critiqued by a ‘superfan’, a not-so-super fan and an Irish Times journalist

What to watch and listen to this week: Dermot Bannon under the spotlight and a celebrity memoir book club

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Salvatore Fullam: ‘I probably considered myself an artist as soon as I started painting.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Salvatore Fullam: ‘Art just haemorrhages money. I haven't managed to work out how you’re supposed to make a living from it’

Culture Catherine Healy
Dara Ó Briain presents a new £1 million game show: with that much at stake, none of the questions can be simple and each wrong answer will knock a zero off the winning total

What to watch and listen to this week: Dara Ó Briain’s new quiz show and the bizarre story of WeWork

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Icing on the cake: after waiting out lockdowns for delayed weddings, couples are now facing serious price hikes on their big day. Picture: Getty

Wedding woes: how getting married just got a lot more expensive

Culture Catherine Healy

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1