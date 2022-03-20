Book review: Red Carpet – How Hollywood gambled big on not upsetting China

In May 2021, the actor and professional wrestler John Cena filmed himself issuing a grovelling apology to the Chinese. His crime? Referring to Taiwan as a country and not as part of China.

Erich Schwartzel’s new book is the colourful history of how China-Hollywood relations got to this ludicrous point. It’s the story of how Hollywood kowtowed to China, “a market too big to ignore and too lucrative to anger”.

...