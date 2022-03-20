Book review: Red Carpet – How Hollywood gambled big on not upsetting China
A new book lays bare the complex picture of the US film industry’s relationship with the Asian superpower
In May 2021, the actor and professional wrestler John Cena filmed himself issuing a grovelling apology to the Chinese. His crime? Referring to Taiwan as a country and not as part of China.
Erich Schwartzel’s new book is the colourful history of how China-Hollywood relations got to this ludicrous point. It’s the story of how Hollywood kowtowed to China, “a market too big to ignore and too lucrative to anger”.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
What to watch and listen to this week: Dermot Bannon under the spotlight and a celebrity memoir book club
The Room to Improve architect is the subject of ‘constructive criticism’ in the last episode of the current series
Salvatore Fullam: ‘Art just haemorrhages money. I haven't managed to work out how you’re supposed to make a living from it’
The proudly Lucan-born and based artist had his first solo show two years after graduating from art college, was last year’s winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize exhibition and is preparing for an exhibition at the Kevin Kavanagh Gallery
What to watch and listen to this week: Dara Ó Briain’s new quiz show and the bizarre story of WeWork
The comedian’s latest panel offering sees three teams battling to win £1m by answering just seven questions
Wedding woes: how getting married just got a lot more expensive
With inflation running at new highs and hotels trying to recoup Covid losses, many couples are finding that their big day has some new and unwelcome costs