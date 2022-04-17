Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric
It is time we stopped taking Europe for granted and acknowledged all the benefits it has brought us
Marine Le Pen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have done more in recent weeks to unify Europe than anyone else in recent history (albeit in radically different ways). Zelenskyy has wooed the continent to the Ukrainian cause with his entreaties about the existential threat they are fighting – as he would have it “on our behalf”.
And the far-right politician Le Pen, currently vying for the French premiership, has made many of us recoil in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues
Between Covid, a general feeling of unease and war, who can blame us if we take occasional refuge in celebrity weddings and Derry Girls?
One more tune: How Ireland’s nightclubs are fighting for survival
Where once we could dance the night away, offices, hotels and apartment blocks are springing up. But can Ireland’s nightclubs and late-night venues make a comeback and have they been given a lifeline by proposed new licensing laws?
What to watch and listen to this week: Suranne Jones romps through 19th-century England as Gentleman Jack
Now in its second season, the series follows the 19th-century landowner and entrepreneur Anne Lister who dressed as a man and had a number of lesbian affairs
Taste Maker: Hugh Wallace, architect – ‘White paint is an opt-out. People need to challenge their creativity and I don’t think white paint does that’
The award-winning architect on the teacher who encouraged him, the best Scotch broth and learning to be patient