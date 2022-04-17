Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric

It is time we stopped taking Europe for granted and acknowledged all the benefits it has brought us

Anton Savage
17th April, 2022
Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric
Marine Le Pen and Vladimir Putin: the far-right French politician and Russian president will continue to encourage anti-EU sentiment

Marine Le Pen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have done more in recent weeks to unify Europe than anyone else in recent history (albeit in radically different ways). Zelenskyy has wooed the continent to the Ukrainian cause with his entreaties about the existential threat they are fighting – as he would have it “on our behalf”.

And the far-right politician Le Pen, currently vying for the French premiership, has made many of us recoil in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: the €3.5 million wedding was an over the top but welcome distraction from today’s realities

Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues

Culture Nadine O’Regan
The live events industry and nightclubs and venues have been hit hard by closures since the pandemic . Picture: Getty

One more tune: How Ireland’s nightclubs are fighting for survival

Culture Alanna MacNamee
Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack on BBC One: the second series starts Sunday, April 10

What to watch and listen to this week: Suranne Jones romps through 19th-century England as Gentleman Jack

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Hugh Wallace, award-winning architect, founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants and presenter of The Great House Revival, which airs on Sundays on RTÉ 1 at 9.30pm

Taste Maker: Hugh Wallace, architect – ‘White paint is an opt-out. People need to challenge their creativity and I don’t think white paint does that’

Culture Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1