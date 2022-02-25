All the pieces matter: How Lego is winning adult hearts and minds
As the toy giant prepares to open its first ever Irish store on Grafton Street in Dublin, it’s clearer than ever that its enduring appeal has broadened out far beyond the children’s market
Tom Eastaway is a Lego fan, and one of the administrators of the Irish Lego User Group. Earlier this month, the WhatsApp group which he and the other administrators share began buzzing with word of a major development: the Danish toy giant had announced plans to open its first ever Irish store on Grafton Street in Dublin.
Soon, messages began flooding in as other friends also rushed to appraise Eastaway of the good news. He...
