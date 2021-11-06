A call to arms? Inside Ireland’s evolving firearms culture

If you had to guess how many legally-held firearms there are in Ireland, what would you put the figure at? Five thousand? Maybe 10,000 at a stretch? In fact, the number is far higher. There are currently close to a quarter of a million firearms certificates in circulation in the country, according to Garda figures. The 234,000 certs held equates to one in eight households across the country possessing a legally held firearm.

These guns are typically...