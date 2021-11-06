Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

A call to arms? Inside Ireland’s evolving firearms culture

Outlandish as it may seem, there are nearly 400,000 firearms, both legal and illegal, in circulation in Ireland. So how does this affect the safety of our citizens?

Alex Meehan
6th November, 2021
A call to arms? Inside Ireland’s evolving firearms culture
Participants in the National Association of Sporting Rifle and Pistol Clubs Irish Open at the Midlands National Shooting Centre of Ireland. Picture: NASRPC

If you had to guess how many legally-held firearms there are in Ireland, what would you put the figure at? Five thousand? Maybe 10,000 at a stretch? In fact, the number is far higher. There are currently close to a quarter of a million firearms certificates in circulation in the country, according to Garda figures. The 234,000 certs held equates to one in eight households across the country possessing a legally held firearm.

These guns are typically...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jennifer McKernan with Olly, her rescue dog: ‘Drink was a means to an end. I wanted to be out of my mind because my mind wasn’t a nice place to be.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Shedding the stigma of female addiction

Culture Catherine Healy 6 days ago
Succession is finally back on our screens and it’s as brilliantly bitter as ever

Culture Counter

Culture Business Post 1 week ago
Succession: the story of the Roy family is told through sharp dialogue and dastardly deeds

Appetite for Distraction

Culture Jenny Murphy Byrne 2 weeks ago
The Irish movie makers have raised $1.65 million of the anticipated $2.5 million they need to finance the film about Hunter Biden. Picture: Nick Wass

Irish film-maker raises $1.65m for Hunter Biden movie

Culture Barry J Whyte 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1