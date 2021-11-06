A call to arms? Inside Ireland’s evolving firearms culture
Outlandish as it may seem, there are nearly 400,000 firearms, both legal and illegal, in circulation in Ireland. So how does this affect the safety of our citizens?
If you had to guess how many legally-held firearms there are in Ireland, what would you put the figure at? Five thousand? Maybe 10,000 at a stretch? In fact, the number is far higher. There are currently close to a quarter of a million firearms certificates in circulation in the country, according to Garda figures. The 234,000 certs held equates to one in eight households across the country possessing a legally held firearm.
These guns are typically...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Shedding the stigma of female addiction
Many women who have alcohol or substance problems also face a lack of social support, but academics and addicts agree that these moral judgments have no place in a modern, progressive society: instead, there should be a greater focus on building up women’s ‘recovery capital’
Appetite for Distraction
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts and video games out there
Irish film-maker raises $1.65m for Hunter Biden movie
Phelim McAleer has also written an avant-garde play called PIGLET about the Zappone controversy