Three Ireland works with Gardaí on investigation into scam calls

Three Ireland said it has been working with An Garda Síochána to assist with the investigation into scam phone calls involving 083 numbers.

A spokeswoman for the mobile phone carrier told the Business Post the company was “working closely with the Gardaí” to support its investigation into scam mobile calls and texts originating from numbers with various prefixes, including 083, 087 and 085.

“At Three we have robust security measures...