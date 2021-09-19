Subscribe Today
Log In

Crime

State DNA database now linked to other countries

Hundreds of suspects have been identified, including a suspect for a cluster of seven unsolved burglaries in Dublin, thanks to the new links

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th September, 2021
State DNA database now linked to other countries
DNA profiles at crime scenes – known as crime stains – can be obtained from myriad sources such as knives, strands of hair or broken glass.

Hundreds of criminal suspects have been identified due to the state’s DNA database being linked to equivalents in other European countries.

The Forensic Science Laboratory has a library of 9,300 DNA profiles gathered at Irish crime scenes and it can check them for matches with the DNA profiles of 41,000 convicted offenders, suspects and volunteers on the Irish DNA database.

It has now broadened its search powers by signing agreements with 11 European countries to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ian Drennan, director of corporate enforcement, said the state’s approval of the new legislation marked a ‘watershed moment in Ireland’s strategic approach towards addressing economic and white collar crime’

Corporate watchdog gets more powers under new legislation

Crime Donal MacNamee 1 month ago
The plan was inspired by Kenneth Egan, a silver medallist in boxing in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, who was frustrated that none of the proceeds of crime seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau were being reinvested in the local areas affected. Picture: Daragh McDonagh

Green light for Olympian Egan’s idea to reinvest criminal assets

Crime Michael Brennan 1 month ago
Johanna O’Leary, Garda Anti-Corruption Unit chief superintendent. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: Garda anti-corruption unit is decades overdue

Crime Susan O'Keeffe 3 months ago
The scam calls often prompt a recorded message which tells recipients they are being investigated for crimes such as money laundering. Picture: Getty

Three Ireland works with Gardaí on investigation into scam calls

Crime Eva Short 3 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1