Policing reforms would ‘erode’ autonomy of force, Garda chief to warn
Drew Harris will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that proposed reforms of the police force would are ‘disproportionate’ and ‘unconstitutional’
Planned reforms of Ireland’s police force would result in the “erosion” of Garda independence and would not withstand legal action, the Garda Commissioner will tell an Oireachtas committee tomorrow.
Drew Harris will warn that a new bill which aims to improve the performance and accountability of the Garda force is “disproportionate” and “unconstitutional” in parts and would result in legal proceedings against the state.
In an opening...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State DNA database now linked to other countries
Hundreds of suspects have been identified, including a suspect for a cluster of seven unsolved burglaries in Dublin, thanks to the new links
Corporate watchdog gets more powers under new legislation
Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement to be rebranded and get 50% more staff, but legislation stops short of giving forensic accountants the power to sit in on Garda interviews
Green light for Olympian Egan’s idea to reinvest criminal assets
Crime-hit areas will receive ‘community safety fund’ devised from criminal proceeds, following a proposal by former boxer and current councillor Kenneth Egan
Susan O’Keeffe: Garda anti-corruption unit is decades overdue
The internal police force will not be perfect but is better than a complete lack of accountability