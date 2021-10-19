Subscribe Today
Policing reforms would ‘erode’ autonomy of force, Garda chief to warn

Drew Harris will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that proposed reforms of the police force would are ‘disproportionate’ and ‘unconstitutional’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
19th October, 2021
Drew Harris: the Garda Commissioner will warn an Oireachtas committee that proposed reforms would significantly infringe on the independence of the police force. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Planned reforms of Ireland’s police force would result in the “erosion” of Garda independence and would not withstand legal action, the Garda Commissioner will tell an Oireachtas committee tomorrow.

Drew Harris will warn that a new bill which aims to improve the performance and accountability of the Garda force is “disproportionate” and “unconstitutional” in parts and would result in legal proceedings against the state.

In an opening...

