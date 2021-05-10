Gardaí shut down 80 websites that were trying to scam unsuspecting people

Eighty websites suspected of being used for phishing and fraud purposes have been shut down by the Gardaí so far this year amid concern over a rising number of scams.

Data gathered by the authorities has indicated an increase in both email and mobile phone scams in recent years.

Heather Humphreys, the acting Minister for Justice, said that fraudsters have recently begun pretending to be from An Garda Síochána, the Department of Social Protection,...