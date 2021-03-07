Garda left in dark over 23,000 crimes by Irish in Britain
Computer glitch meant convictions went unrecorded here, potentially allowing criminals to slip through Garda vetting net
British police failed to inform the Garda Síochána of 23,000 criminal convictions of Irish citizens abroad, due to a computer glitch, it has emerged.
The errors usually occurred when a criminal conviction was recorded in England or Wales against a person with both Irish and British citizenship.
For the past eight years, the British police computer systems did not transfer this data to the Garda’s National Vetting Bureau.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team