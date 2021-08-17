Corporate watchdog gets more powers under new legislation

The state’s corporate enforcement watchdog is to be given enhanced powers to investigate white-collar criminals and its headcount will be increased by 50 per cent under new legislation.

The Companies (Corporate Enforcement Authority) Bill 2021, due to be published in the coming weeks, will rebrand the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) as a new independent body with the powers to prosecute summary offences in white-collar crime.

The bill stops short of giving...