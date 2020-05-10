Workers who changed jobs in March not eligible for wage subsidy

Workers who changed jobs at the beginning of March are not eligible for support under the state’s wage subsidy scheme, it has emerged.
The temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS) was introduced to support businesses and employees in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A total of €838 million has been paid out to employers under the scheme to date to help them meet the cost of paying their employees and 447,500 workers have...
