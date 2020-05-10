Monday May 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Workers who changed jobs in March not eligible for wage subsidy

Paschal Donohoe confirms employees had to be on employer’s payroll at end of February to qualify for Covid-19 aid

10th May, 2020
Donohoe has confirmed that workers who moved to a new job at the beginning of March are not eligible for support under the scheme

Workers who changed jobs at the beginning of March are not eligible for support under the state’s wage subsidy scheme, it has emerged.

The temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS) was introduced to support businesses and employees in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of €838 million has been paid out to employers under the scheme to date to help them meet the cost of paying their employees and 447,500 workers have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

What now for the disco dancer? Sunil Sharpe on post-Covid clubbing

The DJ and ‘Give Us The Night’ campaigner discusses what Ireland’s nightlife after lockdown could look like

Nadine O’Regan | 5 hours ago

Analysis: Pension funds are down, but it’s nowhere near as bad as 2008

Given the extreme circumstances and volatile markets, an outcome of about -8 per cent for the year to date is acceptable for Irish investors – as long as there’s no second wave

Eugene Kiernan | 5 hours ago

Soros: This is the crisis of my lifetime but I remain optimistic

In this Q&A interview the billionaire philanthropist considers the effects of Covid-19 on globalisation and the future of the US, China and the EU

Gregor Peter Schmitz | 8 hours ago