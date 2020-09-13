Why Christmas 2020 will be like no other

Last November, Santa Claus arrived in my local shopping centre.

The streets outside were lined with people and there was a ripple of excitement as the first children, perched on the taller shoulders, spotted him from afar. He was preceded by two officers from the Garda mounted unit and a pretty elf in a green festive dress and a red waistcoat, who was carrying a six-foot candy cane like a staff.

Santa’s gleaming black carriage...