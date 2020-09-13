Why Christmas 2020 will be like no other

Last November, Santa Claus arrived in my local shopping centre.
The streets outside were lined with people and there was a ripple of excitement as the first children, perched on the taller shoulders, spotted him from afar. He was preceded by two officers from the Garda mounted unit and a pretty elf in a green festive dress and a red waistcoat, who was carrying a six-foot candy cane like a staff.
Santa’s gleaming black carriage...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team