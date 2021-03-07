Subscribe Today
WHO calls for moral compass to direct vaccine IP towards global south

Executive Mike Ryan said states needed to ‘lay down ground rules’ as rich countries grab many times their needed allocation

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
7th March, 2021
Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme Pic: Getty

Pharma companies should transfer the intellectual property rights and technological know-how for Covid-19 vaccines, Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Ryan, who is executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, said governments and international bodies like the WHO had to “lay down the ground rules” for private companies producing critical vaccines in a global context.

“What we have seen over the last few years is really...

