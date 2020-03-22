WhatsApp must find way to solve the Covid-19 conundrum

After several days of being easily one of the worst places for coronavirus information, WhatsApp took measures midweek to try to be a force for good during the Covid-19 crisis.
Users of the messaging app, owned by Facebook, spawned many scare stories that had the same air to them as chain letters of the past. The rumour mill was rampant in the front half of the week, with most Irish users receiving some kind of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team