What’s the latest Covid-19 advice? A breath of fresh air

“We did everything we were told to do,” Joe Mulqueen said while flicking through a 400-page folder of Fáilte Ireland guidelines and records at his restaurant, bar and B&B.

The temperature of staff members at Andy’s Gastropub in Nenagh, Co Tipperary was checked at the start of each day, with shifts staggered and capacity reduced. Mulqueen also installed almost €5,000-worth of glass screens between tables, and an open-sided marquee...