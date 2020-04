Aaron Rogan, news correspondent with the Business Post, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss the Keelings fruit picker controversy, in which workers from Bulgaria were flown in to Ireland recently to work for the Dublin company, as well his view on what the government are likely to do next in reaction to the issue.

