Coronavirus

We’re winning the numbers game, but it is not all over yet

The drop in case numbers already exceeds predictions, but there is still work to do to reach herd immunity – and to keep an eye on those variants

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
16th May, 2021
Penneys on Henry Street in Dublin city centre: shops are getting ready for reopening after a prolonged closure. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s drop in Covid-19 numbers is already exceeding Nphet’s optimistic expectations, with some case numbers falling far lower than projected.

According to the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), the expert statistical modellers who advise Nphet, Ireland was likely to begin its fourth wave as the gradual phased reopening began.

Each phased reopening was predicted to trigger a slight rise in cases, followed by a plateau, until mid-July, when the effect...

