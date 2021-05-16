We’re winning the numbers game, but it is not all over yet

Ireland’s drop in Covid-19 numbers is already exceeding Nphet’s optimistic expectations, with some case numbers falling far lower than projected.

According to the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), the expert statistical modellers who advise Nphet, Ireland was likely to begin its fourth wave as the gradual phased reopening began.

Each phased reopening was predicted to trigger a slight rise in cases, followed by a plateau, until mid-July, when the effect...