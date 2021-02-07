Wedding bands‘ group seeks grant as members miss out on supports

A body representing musicians who play weddings has lobbied Catherine Martin, the Minister for Arts, for a blanket grant for the sector.

The nearly 90 members of the Irish Wedding Band Association (WBA) have lost an estimated €11 million in earnings since the Covid-19 lockdowns began, according to Cathal Molloy, the founder of the organisation.

The bands are “falling between the cracks” of the government’s various stimulus schemes because they’re “not being recognised as businesses”, Molloy...