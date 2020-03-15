Monday March 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

We can’t fight this virus on our own,’ doctors warn

Top medics say Ireland needs to follow the lead of countries that have implemented strict measures and controlled the spread of Covid-19

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
15th March, 2020
A deserted streets in Via Nazionale: top doctors plead with public to support stringent health measures as taken by the likes of Italy and China

Doctors issued a plea last night for the public to follow health service advice on social distancing, saying Ireland must learn lessons from countries that have implemented strict measures and managed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The health service is anticipating a significant rise in the number of confirmed cases this week, after Europe was described as the new epicentre of the pandemic.

Last night it emerged that a second person had died...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Central banks in desperate bid to avert impact of coronavirus

Ibec has urged the Irish government to launch a major fiscal stimulus package as it expects tens of thousands of retail and hospitality job losses

Ian Guider | 1 hour ago

Facebook moderators demand to be allowed work from home

The contract staff filter out disturbing content from the social network and have been told they need to show up to their offices as normal

Aaron Rogan | 22 hours ago

Tech firms plan to take care of staff during crisis

Big tech firms pledge to pay contract staff through the social-distancing period

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago