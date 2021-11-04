‘We all love sounding like we know loads about Covid, but there’s so much more we don’t know’

Dr Nadav Davidovitch watched with horror as the fourth Covid wave unfolded in Israel over the summer.

The prominent Israeli academic is director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University and had warned in August of the need to proactively tackle the country’s rising case numbers, months after the Israeli government had effectively declared victory over the virus thanks to a lightning-fast primary inoculation campaign.

Months later, the situation had worsened,...