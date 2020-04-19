Washing their hands of it: insurance firms fight to avoid paying out

The insurance sector unveiled a package of measures to ease the burden of Covid-19 on business and consumers on April 10. The set of commitments had been urged by government, facilitated by the industry body Insurance Ireland, and agreed to by all the major insurers bar Aviva.
They were welcome, if overdue. Among them was a promise to reduce premiums in line with lower employers liability, public liability and commercial motor insurance risks and a commitment...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team