Vincent Boland: Trump’s reckless acts will hang over him

In the spring of 2018, the Trump administration disbanded a division within the US National Security Council (NSC) that tracked and assessed the risks to the American people of pandemics and infectious diseases. Known as the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefence, it had been established by the Obama administration in 2014 in response to the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in western Africa.

The NSC is one of the most important US institutions –...