VHI chief steps aside amid board investigation into his vaccination at Beacon Hospital
Health insurer has launched a review to ‘establish the facts’ after learning that O’Dwyer, 63, received a Covid-19 vaccine at the private hospital
John O’Dwyer, the chief executive of the Beacon Hospital, will step aside from his role pending an investigation after it emerged he had received a vaccine at the Beacon Hospital.
VHI said in a statement this evening that its board will begin an investigation after it learned this morning that O’Dwyer, 63, had been administered a vaccine at the private hospital in Sandyford in Dublin.
The story, first reported by the Irish...
