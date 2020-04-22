Wednesday April 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Varadkar plants seeds of hope for easing of restrictions

Taoiseach says the government will learn from other countries‘ experience but refuses to give details of what lifting the lockdown will entail

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd April, 2020
A man exercises in Dublin‘s Memorial Park during lockdown. The government is expected to reveal its plan to start lifting restrictions soon. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Leo Varadkar was paraphrasing Winston Churchill a few weeks ago when he said “never will so many ask so much of so few” while referring to the frontline health service staff battling Covid-19.

Since then, the success of the lockdown restrictions in general terms has resulted in less cases of the disease and, so far, the health system‘s emergency response appears to have coped well. Mistakes have been made. The crisis has had...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Death rates and false comparisons: who should we trust?

Health Editor Susan Mitchell explains how Ireland differs from other countries in its reporting of deaths from Covid-19

Susan Mitchell | 6 hours ago

Budget deficit could hit €30bn this year

The Department of Finance has warned that a rapid recovery to pre-pandemic activity levels is highly unlikey

Ian Guider | 1 day ago

Oil, flights and insurance: Ian Guider's update

The Business Post Markets Editor explains how the value of oil has dipped below zero, the likelihood of flight fare refunds and the current state of the private health insurance sector

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago